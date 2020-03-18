TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TE Connectivity traded as low as $53.52 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 202784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after buying an additional 720,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,006,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,611,000 after buying an additional 490,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $402,274,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit