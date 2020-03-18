TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TE Connectivity traded as low as $53.52 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 202784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,232,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after buying an additional 720,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,006,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,611,000 after buying an additional 490,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $402,274,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

