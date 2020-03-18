Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVFCF remained flat at $$5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Television Francaise 1 has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

About Television Francaise 1

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

