Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

OTCMKTS TKOMY traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 144,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.