Trexquant Investment LP Invests $316,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,531,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 157,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 131.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 508.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

