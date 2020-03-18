Trexquant Investment LP Sells 3,748 Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Talend were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Talend by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Talend by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Talend during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Talend by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 206,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talend alerts:

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $51,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 40,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $715.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of -0.05. Talend SA has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 187.15%. On average, analysts predict that Talend SA will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.