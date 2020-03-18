Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

AAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

