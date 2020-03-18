Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.65. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Trican Well Service traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 900583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.

In other Trican Well Service news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks purchased 50,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,075.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.98.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

