TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TUWOY. Citigroup lowered shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TUWOY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

