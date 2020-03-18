Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stake Trimmed by Healthcare Value Capital LLC

Healthcare Value Capital LLC reduced its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Tyme Technologies accounts for 9.0% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Healthcare Value Capital LLC owned about 1.77% of Tyme Technologies worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 27,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,197. Tyme Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,254,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $198,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYME shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

