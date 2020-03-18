United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

UTX traded down $19.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. 15,501,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

