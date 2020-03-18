Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $8.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,210,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.