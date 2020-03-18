Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.78. 2,831,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,227. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.10 and a twelve month high of $82.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

