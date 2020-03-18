Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,786. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

