Vestcor Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 352,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. 857,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.83. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

