Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $84,000 in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 333,106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,721,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,810. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Overbought

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit