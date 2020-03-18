Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $84,000 in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 333,106 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,721,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,810. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

