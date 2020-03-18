Vestcor Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,690 Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,748,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $207,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,785,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 501,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 322,037 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

GPS traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 11,501,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,057. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

