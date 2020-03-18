Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 56,471 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 274.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,471 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $29,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12,461.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 173,711 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $33,671,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $20,381,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teleflex from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $15.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.34. The company had a trading volume of 241,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,835. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $250.08 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.22 and its 200 day moving average is $353.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

