Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Village Super Market worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 45.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLGEA shares. TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

