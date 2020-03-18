Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 155 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 155 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 148 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 187 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 160.20.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 149.20.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

