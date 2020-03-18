Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 187 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 187 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 148 price target on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 160.20.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 149.20.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.