Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonovia SE Depository Receipt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY remained flat at $$27.81 during trading on Tuesday. 7,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

