WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

