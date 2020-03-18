WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

