YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

YASKY stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 22,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,480. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

