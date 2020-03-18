Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Zoom Telephonics stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 88,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.74. Zoom Telephonics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.72%.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Comments


