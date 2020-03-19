2,822 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,066,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,471,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 161,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 688,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,878. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.37.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

