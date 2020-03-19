34,381 Shares in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 101.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $2,780,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 540,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 66.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 622,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.