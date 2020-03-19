7,609 Shares in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSCT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,093.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,281 shares of company stock worth $2,075,615 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCT stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.06. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

