Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABT. TD Securities lifted their price target on Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

ABT traded down C$0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.19. The company had a trading volume of 121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.60. The company has a market cap of $303.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$10.59.

In related news, Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total value of C$324,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,560. Also, Director Daniel Ryan sold 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$57,203.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,210,914.65. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock worth $509,578.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

