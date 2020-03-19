Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACER traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.61. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $28.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

