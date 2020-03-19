ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. ACM Research updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACMR traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 919,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,642. The stock has a market cap of $392.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

