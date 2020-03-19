Aeternity Trading Up 19.9% This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, Tokenomy and Crex24. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.63 million and $15.01 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001346 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 350,553,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,732,782 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Kyber Network, Mercatox, FCoin, BigONE, CoinBene, Binance, Crex24, IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Tokenomy, BitMart, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Liqui, Radar Relay, HADAX, OKEx, Zebpay, HitBTC, Koinex and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

