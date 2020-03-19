Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $61.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $55.33, approximately 1,030,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 740,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.93.

AMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

