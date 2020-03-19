Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Receives $40.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKCA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.76. 369,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Akcea Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $32.57.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

