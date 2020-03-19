Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.56.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$33.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.