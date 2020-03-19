Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATD.B. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.56.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE:ATD.B traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$33.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.