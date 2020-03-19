Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$46.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.56.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.95. 3,794,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,673. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$33.00 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

