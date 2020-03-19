Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Issues Earnings Results

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

AESE opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

