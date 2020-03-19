Analysts Set OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price at $4.33

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

OCANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 114,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,019. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

