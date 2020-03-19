Analysts Set Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Target Price at $19.33

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Cowen raised their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 75,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth $3,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

