Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:AHX) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:AHX) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of AHX stock opened at A$0.39 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.46. Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12 month low of A$0.39 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of A$0.60 ($0.43).

In other news, insider Christopher Richards 248,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th.

Apiam Animal Health Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

