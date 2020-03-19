Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 66.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Apyx Medical updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apyx Medical from to in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

