Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.