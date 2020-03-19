Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.52.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Earnings History for Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit