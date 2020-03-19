Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

