Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Earnings History for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit