AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 1,552.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $1.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.