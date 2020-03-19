Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVRO opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $399.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

