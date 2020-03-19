Bank of America Upgrades Aphria (TSE:APHA) to “Buy”

Aphria (TSE:APHA) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APHA. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$12.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

APHA stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,118,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $825.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.52. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$13.77.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

