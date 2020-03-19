Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.30%. Baxter International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.72-0.74 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $84.59 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.16.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

