Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.73.

Shares of TSE:BTE traded down C$272,059.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,961,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.60. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

