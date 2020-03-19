Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.73.

Shares of BTE traded down C$272,059.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.32. 8,961,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a market cap of $207.39 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

