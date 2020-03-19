Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.73.

Shares of TSE BTE traded down C$272,059.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,961,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of $207.39 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

